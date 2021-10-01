Immunosuppressed people in Lincolnshire are being 'strongly encouraged' to come forwards for heir third booster vaccine.

Being immunosuppressed means having a weakened immune system and this can be due either to certain diseases or conditions, such as some cancers, AIDS, and certain genetic disorders, or as a result of receiving certain medicines or treatments like anticancer drugs, radiation therapy, and stem cell or organ transplant.

They will have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases.

In terms of Covid, it also means they may not mount a full immune response to a primary Covid jab.

Some studies have suggested that immunosuppressed people may benefit from a third primary dose due to the increased immune responses it can bring.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said the booster will give immunosuppressed people the 'maximum protection.'

“If you are immunosuppressed and on regular/stable medication and you have a letter confirming this from either your GP or your hospital consultant, you can get your third primary vaccination as a walk-in at either of our two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, or at the Lincolnshire Showground.''

''You will not be able to pre-book this appointment. Please remember to bring your letter of eligibility with you when you attend our vaccine centres.''

The roll-out of the third dose began on September 22 in Lincolnshire.

It is being offered to over fifties, care homes residents, and frontline health and social care workers. People aged 16 to 49 who have underlying health conditions are also eligible to book an appointment.