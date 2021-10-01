North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott is under pressure to resign after he said women "need to be streetwise" about arrests in the wake of the Sarah Everard case.

Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer, falsely arrested the 33-year-old in order to kidnap her before raping and murdering her.

Speaking to BBC Radio York on Friday (1 October) Philip Allott said Ms Everard "never should have submitted" to the arrest, prompting wide criticism.

He said: "So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested.

"She should never have been arrested and submitted to that."

Lucy Arnold, from campaign group Reclaim The Streets, branded his statement "horrifically offensive".

Mr Allott has since issued an apology for his remarks.

He wrote: "I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for my comments on BBC Radio York earlier today, which I realise have been insensitive and wish to retract them in full."

In a now-deleted tweet, he also said: "Nobody is blaming the victim.

"What I am saying is that we need to inform women far better of their rights, something I intend to action here in North Yorkshire ASAP."

Play video

Keir Starmer called the comments "inappropriate" and said the police boss "should go."

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister insisted the police can be trusted - despite growing concerns about the vetting process that allowed Couzens to be employed.

"I think there will be hundreds of thousands of police officers, let alone myself, up and down the country who will be absolutely heart sick by the appalling murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer," Mr Johnson said.

The PM added: "I want to make it clear that I do believe in the police, I do think that we can trust the police and I think the police do a wonderful, wonderful job."