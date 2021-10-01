New diagnosis centre delivering X-rays and ultrasounds to open at Glass Works

A new diagnosis centre, which will provide life-saving health checks, will be opening at The Glass Works in Barnsley.

It will be part of the town centre redevelopment with access to 670 parking spaces and will deliver ultrasound, X-ray, breast screening, phlebotomy and bone density scans.

It's one of forty launching in communities across England.

The one-stop-shop is set to reduce hospital visits and help the NHS deal with waiting lists that have built up due to Covid.

The centres will achieve get earlier diagnosis for patients, a reduction in hospital visits. The Health professionals say it will allow hospitals to treat those most in need and help tackle the backlog.

GPs will be able to refer patients to a centre so they can access checks closer to home and be diagnosed for a range of conditions, rather than travelling to hospital.

It is hoped this will be more convenient for patients, more efficient and more resilient to the risk of cancelled tests in hospitals due to COVID-19.

The centres, which will be open seven days a week, will be staffed by a multi-disciplinary team of staff including nurses and radiographers.

All cancer services are back to or above pre-pandemic levels with almost half a million people checked for cancer in June and July.

More than fifty thousand people started treatment for cancer in the same period, a 32% increase on the same period last year.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive, said the 'rapid' diagnosis will help save lives.

Professor Sir Mike Richards is he first NHS national cancer director who recommended the changes. He said the pandemic brought into focus the need to 'overhaul' how services are delivered.

''I have no doubt that many people will benefit from these new NHS Community Diagnostic Centres, bringing together many tests in one convenient place.”

The centres will begin providing services over the next six months, with some already up and running, and will be fully operational by March 2022.