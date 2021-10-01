Temporary Bilsdale mast switch on delayed by 'poor weather'

Poor weather conditions have forced a delay in switching on the new temporary mast at Bilsdale after a fire damaged the original transmitter.

Thousands of homes in the North East and North Yorkshire have been without any signal since early August.

At the time, a spokesman from Arqiva said it was hoped the temporary mast would be operational within 21 days and will provide a Freeview TV signal to 90% of those served by the Bilsdale transmitter.

On September 13, work started on the construction of the new 262ft (80m)-high temporary mast.

Today, Arqiva said the building of the mast itself has been completed, but high winds, low cloud and heavy rain has caused a delay on plans to switch it on next week as 'safety of workers' is paramount.

The final installation work, checks and tests require good visibility and line of sight from the ground, while rain and winds above 20mph make it dangerous for workers to climb to heights and to lift equipment into place. P

The company is now aiming to switch on the temporary mast to restore TV services for thousands of people between October 13th to the 19th.

It will restore services to more than 90% of households across the region which has been affected by the fire at the main Bilsdale Mast.

Arqiva will be working with local authorities, housing associations and charities to support and help those who will still not receive a service as a result of the switch on of the temporary mast.

The priority focus will be on over 65s, and clinically vulnerable and vulnerable people affected. A new website will carry information and updates for those affected and their families and friends to find out more.

Once the temporary tower is in place, work will begin on a permanent replacement on the existing Bilsdale mast site.