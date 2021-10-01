Woman jailed for multiple offences including assaulting nurses and paramedic

A woman has been jailed following a string of offences in Bradford including assaulting several emergency workers.

30-year-old, Bridget Mtola, was arrested on the 27 November 2020 after it was reported that Mtola attempted to enter a house where she did not live while intoxicated.

When she was asked to leave by the occupiers, she became aggressive, smashing a glass on the floor.

Mtola was bailed following this incident but continued to commit public order offences and incidents of theft.

In May this year, she was remanded after racially assaulting three individuals, and throwing rice at one victim.

Mtola was charged with theft, seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker, including 2 nurses, a paramedic, two police officers and a detention officer. She was also charged with two counts of using threatening Behaviour, five counts of racially aggravated harassment, alarm and distress and two counts of racially aggravated common assault.

At Bradford Crown Court, she pleaded guilty to her offences and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

She was also given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Contract which excludes her from the city centre, being in possession of opened alcohol substances in a public place anywhere in Bradford District, consume alcohol in a public place save in a licensed premises, or congregate in a group of 2 or more which is likely to put any person in fear of their safety.

West Yorkshire Police Sergeant Lloyd said: ''Assaulting emergency workers that are trying to do their job is unacceptable, and it’s fortunate that those who were assaulted were not more seriously hurt.''