A man is fighting for his life after an alleged assault outside a pub in Scunthorpe in Wells Street in the early hours of Saturday 2 October.

The 33-year-old is currently being treated in hospital for life-threatening injures. Police say the incident happened at around 12.10am.

In a statement, Humberside Police said:

At approximately 12.10am, it is reported that a man got out of a white van and then allegedly assaulted the victim several times. The victim is currently in hospital and has sustained life-threatening injuries. Humberside Police

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch by calling 101.