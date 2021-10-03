It's farewell to the Bears of Sheffield as children's hospital fund tops £2m

Play video

Watch ITV Calendar's report

A farewell event for the 100 little bears of Sheffield has been held in the city's Kelham Island Museum, as the bears were brought together for one final hurrah.

It marks the closure of the Bears of Sheffield fundraising project which was launched by The Children's Hospital Charity to raise money for a new £2.75 million Cancer and Leukaemia ward in Sheffield.

The 100 little bears were designed and decorated by schools, colleges and nurseries across South Yorkshire, each raising £750 in the process.

They were the support act to the full-sized Bears of Sheffield trail which saw sculptures spread out around the city.

In total, the little bears have already raised over a hundred thousand pounds, and the total fund for the ward has topped £2 million.

Regional fundraiser, Lucy Cain, said the hospital is very grateful for everyone's fundraising efforts:

Wether it's them having a little bear, them going out onto the sculpture trail and enjoying it, and then fundraising for Sheffield Children's Hospital and out cancer ward. People have gone above and beyond and we can't thank them enough for what they have done. Lucy Cain, Regional Fundraiser

The little bears will now return to their respective schools across South Yorkshire, to be enjoyed for years to come.

The full-sized statues, which are being removed from the streets of the city this weekend, will go on auction later this month.