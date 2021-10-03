Man in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by lorry in York

Officers in York have launched an appeal after a man suffered serious head and leg injuries when he was hit by a lorry.

The collision happened in the early hours of Saturday 2 October at around 1.45am on Wigginton Road (B1363) between the railway line and the Bumper Castle.

The man, who's in his 40s, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said:

The lorry was travelling out of the city towards the ring road. Officers are are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man in dark clothing walking along Wigginton Road between the Crichton Avenue junction and Bumper Castle in the early hours of Saturday morning. North Yorkshire Police

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services were at the scene. It reopened at around 8am.

Police are asking for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage of the man walking along the road, or the collision itself, to get in touch by calling 101.