North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott has released a statement apologising for comments he made on BBC Radio York about Sarah Everard, describing them as "misconceived and insensitive".

Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer, falsely arrested the 33-year-old in order to kidnap her before raping and murdering her.

Speaking on Friday 1 October Philip Allott said Ms Everard "never should have submitted" to the arrest, prompting wide criticism.

He said: "So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested."

In a statement, Mr Allott has said he withdraws his remarks, saying the comments were "both misconceived and insensitive and have caused upset and distress".

He said:

Clearly, I have much to learn, so as well as committing to working ever more closely with subject-matter expert colleagues in my own organisation and beyond, I will be seeking meetings as soon as possible with local partner organisations across North Yorkshire and the City of York that provide services to tackle male violence against women and girls, Philip Allott, North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner

Adding: "in order to deliver on their concerns and broaden my understanding of the issues."

"I also pay tribute to the ongoing work by North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Office of the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner to keep North Yorkshire and the City of York safe and to support and protect victims and the vulnerable."

Mr Allott said he has made addressing violence against women and girls across North Yorkshire and the City of York one his key priorities.

He added: "I hope that all those reading this statement will accept my apology and the commitment I have given to my own learning – and to driving forward positive progress in keeping our communities safe."

Since he made the comments, he has been met with widespread criticism, including from the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who called the comments "inappropriate" and said the police boss "should go."

Meanwhile, during a sit down with our Political Correspondent, Harry Horton, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the crime commissioner was "totally wrong" to make the comments.