12 West Yorkshire Police officers fired for sexual misconduct in last 5 years
Video report by David Hirst
It has been revealed that 12 serving West Yorkshire Police officers have been dismissed for sexual misconduct in the past five years and another nine in the force are under investigation over similar allegations.
The shocking figures have been disclosed by West Yorkshire's new Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime Alison Lowe. It is her role to hold the Chief Constable to account.
Alison has made it a priority to tackle violence against women and girls.
The new Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime says she is disappointed, but not shocked by the figures and that new procedures have rooted out offenders.
Everyone who works for West Yorkshire Police will now be vetted on a regular basis and have to pass an annual integrity check.
Today (3 October), West Yorkshire Police has been granted more than £650,00 for Safer Street funding.
This money is set to support projects around safety for women and girls. Alison Lowe says part of the solution is also about how to have a wider conversation with men about treating women with respect.