Hotels evacuated in Scarborough amid large police presence

Guests have been evacuated from two hotel in Scarborough amid a large police presence.North Yorkshire Police ordered those staying at The Grand Hotel, the nearby Travelodge and surrounding buildings to vacate the premises. A police van can be seen parked outside The Grand Hotel on St Nicholas, with a number of officers on the scene.One guest said: "All the roads are blocked off. We don’t know what’s happened but we were told if we didn’t get out now, we might be in our rooms all day."

They’re telling everyone to wait by the Royal hotel on the corner. Everybody had to get out; all we’ve been told is that it’s a police incident. They’ve blocked all access near the Grand. Grand Hotel guest

North Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident at the Grand Hotel in Scarborough."The hotel and surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precautionary measure and the area surrounding the hotel, including St Nicholas Cliff and the Spa Bridge has been cordoned off to allow emergency service to attend."Members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

The Travelodge on St Nicholas Cliff, directly opposite the Grand Hotel, was also evacuated.

As our hotel is located close to the Grand Hotel, we were one of the local businesses instructed by North Yorkshire Police to evacuate the building. Our key priority is to assist Yorkshire Police and to look after our customers. Travelodge spokesperson

Updates to follow.