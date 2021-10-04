Motorcyclist in Mansfield stages fake crash to waste time of emergency services

Nottinghamshire Police has released CCTV footage showing a teenager staging a fake motorbike crash, sparking a huge 999 response that they say "could have risked the lives of others."

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended and closed the road for over an hour after the apparent 19-year-old casualty pretended to slip in and out of consciousness.

The footage has been released in the hope it will encourage people to think twice before wasting the time of emergency services.

The CCTV captures a driver stopping in Botany Avenue in Mansfield after spotting a man underneath a motorbike.

Emergency services were called and the teenager was strapped to a stretcher and taken to hospital with what appeared to be life-altering injuries.

The teenager told medics that he could not feel his legs or the entire right side of his body – but he had made the whole thing up.

Whilst trying to establish the cause of the apparent crash on 1 May this year, CCTV was discovered that showed the teenager, from Chesterfield, wheeling his bike into the middle of the road and crawling underneath it.

The teenager was interviewed and it was not until he was shown the CCTV that he admitted he had lied about the whole incident.

This was perceived as a very serious incident when reported and has wasted hours of staff hours across three agencies. “The seriousness of his actions should not be underestimated. This could have resulted in delayed responses to those actually in need and could have had severe consequences for those requiring urgent assistance. PC Gareth James

He was prosecuted for wasting emergency services time. He received a fixed penalty notice which has now been paid.

Following the prosecution, Nottinghamshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to use the 999 emergency line appropriately, and only contact the non-emergency 101 line if it is a police matter.