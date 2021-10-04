Police appeal for help to find missing man last seen in Sheffield park

South Yorkshire Police are trying to track down a missing man called Rik who was last seen on Sunday (3 October).

The 62-year-old was last located at Rother Valley Country Park at around 1pm. He currently lives in Sheffield, and prior to this lived in Edale, Derbyshire.He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a yellow fluorescent baseball cap, running tights and a black jacket with orange lining.

Rik was last seen wearing this yellow hat. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Chief Inspector Mark Goddard said: “Our search today is focusing on the Trans-Pennine trails leading away from Rother Valley Country Park. While you are out and about today, please keep Rik in the back of your minds and contact us if you do see him.“He is thought to still be wearing a very distinctive, bright yellow hat. If you do see Rik, he may be confused and might not respond to anyone calling his name or speaking to him so please do call police straight away.“Thank you for all your help so far, we really appreciate your support.”Anyone with information is being asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.