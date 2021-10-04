Rowing for Rob: latest fundraiser for Rob Burrow set to make waves

Play video

A group of Rob Burrow's former Leeds Rhinos teammates are rowing 100 miles over four days to deliver the match ball ahead of the weekends' Super League Grand Final in Manchester and raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association along the way.

Danny McGuire and Keith Senior were the first ones to get strapped in this morning (4 October) at Leeds Dock as they set off for Keighley in the first leg of the journey.

Danny McGuire speaks to ITV Calendar about the challenge

Rob, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019 were there to see them get the challenge started. His father Geoff says people's kindness has been "overwhelming."