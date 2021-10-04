The MP for Sheffield Heeley says that an "urgent" full investigation is needed into the culture of policing following the death of Sarah Everard.

Wayne Couzens, a Metropolitan Police officer, falsely arrested the 33-year-old, who was from York, in order to kidnap her before raping and murdering her.

Louise Haigh MP, who is a former special constable, says that harassment and abuse against women has been normalised for too long. The MP also says that Sarah's murder feels personal to her as she used to police the area where was abducted.

On Friday the Prime Minister insisted the police can be trusted - despite growing concerns about the vetting process that allowed Couzens to be employed.

"I think there will be hundreds of thousands of police officers, let alone myself, up and down the country who will be absolutely heart sick by the appalling murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer," Mr Johnson said.

The PM added: "I want to make it clear that I do believe in the police, I do think that we can trust the police and I think the police do a wonderful, wonderful job."

In a statement the Sheffield Heeley MP says "It is now urgent that a full, national independent investigation on the culture of Policing is conducted.

“People should have faith in their Police force and officers, but the sad truth is that there is not a Police Force in the country that is immune to misogyny, racism and other prejudice. This has manifested itself most appallingly in the murder of Sarah Everard. Her murder must now act as the catalyst for urgent root and branch reforms.

“As a former Special Constable, I saw first hand how important culture change is. Women should not be told to flag down buses to feel safe; for too long harassment and abuse has been normalised. Now is not the time for warm words. Now is the time for action to stop violence against women and girls.”

The North Yorkshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott has sparked outrage following his comments about women needing to be "more streetwise" about arrests in the wake of the Sarah Everard case. Louise Haigh says his choice of words were "sickening".

Mr Allott has since apologised and withdrawn his comments.