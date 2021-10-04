Last week ITV Calendar revealed the two fundraisers who will represent ITV Yorkshire at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in London later this month.

After being asked into the Emmerdale studio on the pretext of more filming about their fundraising work, they were both surprised with their awards by Calendar presenter Katy Rickitt.

The Calendar "North" winner is Donna Varley from Leeds.

The Calendar "South" winner is George Kavanagh from Grimsby

They will attend the awards with all the other ITV winners chosen by regional news programmes across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, on 30 October, with the overall national winner announced on the night itself.