'Breaking point': Fears firefighter shortages could leave public less safe

The mother of a girl whose life was saved by firefighters says the service should get more funding as a report revealed the number of firefighters has reached a new low.

One in five firefighter roles which existed in 2010 no longer exist, according to figures released today.

There has been a fall in numbers of 11,680 since then.

A mother said the fire service need funding so they can have the opportunity to save more lives.

Rachel Shaw says her family could have died if firefighters hadn't responded so quickly to a blaze at her home in Sheffield''When I got to the top of the stairs I couldn't see anything but smoke. They saved my daughter's life because her room was at the top of the stairs. Of all the things to cut, why cut something that saves so many lives? It's such a necessary service.''

Play video

Gavin Marshall, from the Humberside Fire Brigade Union, says the service is being stretched to breaking point.

He said it could soon mean they can't attend every fire - leaving communities less safe.

Play video

Since 2010 more than 8,000 whole-time firefighters have gone, out of the 11,680 total.

There are 615 less firefighters in West Yorkshire since 2010, and a 322 drop in numbers in Humberside.

Across North Yorkshire there has been 104 less firefighters, and in South Yorkshire there as been a 259 decrease.

A Home Office spokesperson said resources and funding have been given to fire crews to keep people safe.

"In the last year, nearly 3,000 new firefighters have been recruited across the country and the Government has invested £2.3bn to support their lifesaving work."

However, West Yorkshire Fire Brigades Union's David Gillian said the 3,000 new recruits do not make up for the 11,000 roles that have been lost.