Fishermen say industry could lose £64m a year if changes are not made

Fishermen say the industry is on a trajectory to lose around £64m a year unless changes are secured through future talks.

A new report has cast doubt over government promises that fishing fleets would benefit to the tune of tens of millions of pounds from Brexit.Darren, who has been a fisherman for decades, felt Brexit would bring a brighter future for his industry.

Darren is cautiously optimistic about the future.

However, right now he says there is little to be upbeat about.

''When Boris came to Grimsby, We were all getting excited about, someone's finally going to do something for us. We were promised more fish, more quota, but it never happened.''

''Over the years it might get better but we should have had something by now to give us some encouragement.''

''People have invested on the back of that nonsense''

Jane Sandell, from UK Fisheries, which operates Hull's distant water trawler Kirkella, said failed post-Brexit negotiations have left them significantly down on what they'd been able to catch previously.

''Ultimately we were sold nonsense, and people have invested on the back of that nonsense.''

The National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations believe the opportunities of Brexit were squandered in a trade deal last year.

It says, as a result, the industry is set to lose up to £300m by 2026, but the government does not recognise that figure.

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said the UK has greater shares of fishing quota, and that the total value of UK-EU fishing opportunities is around £333m this year - an increase of £27 million on last year.

''We have agreed a quota exchange mechanism and recently announced the first investment from our £100 million UK Seafood Fund to boost science and innovation in the industry.”