Investigation launched into fatal collision in Leeds

An investigation is underway following the death of a man in a collision in Leeds.

Police say a vehicle had failed to stop for a marked police unit on patrol in East End Park at 7.53pm on Monday.

The suspect vehicle was then involved in a collision in East Park Road, near to the junction with East Park Parade three minutes later.

A male was found injured and was treated by officers and ambulance staff but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the vehicle who had run off after the collision.

A scene and road closures remain in place.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help with investigations.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is standard procedure for these circumstances.

The IOPC has confirmed that an independent investigation is underway.