Leeds' hospitals staffing pressures cause hundreds of surgery delays

Almost 300 operations have been cancelled on the day they were due to take place in hospitals across Leeds due to pressures on staff and critical care.

The situation has become so serious at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust that this weekend critical care outreach staff at one hospital were moved to different units.

Dr Andy Breen, clinical director for adult critical care at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Our staff maintained their 1:1 ratio to support level 3 critical care patients at all times and contingency plans were in place to address the needs of any deteriorating patients on our general wards."

But In July and August this year, 287 procedures were postponed on the day, with 45 of those related to adult critical care needs.

Staffing remains an ongoing challenge as we continue to work through the impact of Covid, and it is not uncommon for communication to be sent asking for additional cover where it is needed. Dr Andy Breen

“We take the health and wellbeing of our staff extremely seriously and have an established series of systems in place to support them, both emotionally and professionally.”