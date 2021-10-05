Renewed appeal to find Batley teenager missing for a month

A teenage girl who was reported missing a month ago has still not been found as police renew an appeal to trace her whereabouts.17-year-old Georgina Foro from Batley was last seen in Dewsbury town centre on September 4.She is known to have links to Luton, London and Birmingham.Officers have urged people in those areas who have any information about where she might be to contact them.A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said she was last seen at around 11.30am.

"Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts ofGeorgina Foro who was last seen in Dewsbury town centre at around 11.30am on Saturday, September 4.''"A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate Georgina who isknown to have links to the Luton, London and Birmingham areas."Georgina is described as a white female with long black hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey jacket, black trousers and black shoes.