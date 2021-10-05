Sex offender who fled to The Philippines jailed for 17 years

A registered sex offender from West Yorkshire who fled to The Philippines has been jailed for 17 years.

Raymond Keeley was brought back to the UK in 2017 following work by West Yorkshire Police and the Filipino authorities, which led to him receiving a three-year sentence.

Keeley, who is now 76, fled to Manilla 2013 after he was convicted in 2012 of sexually assaulting a child.

On October 1, he appeared before Bradford Crown Court, where he was convicted of committing sexual offences against a young girl in The Philippines between 2009 and 2010.

His victim came forward after Keeley, of Cordingley Close in Bradford, was sentenced for breaching the terms of his order.

Speaking following the sentence, Detective Sergeant Matthew Harrison, commended the victim's bravery.

“This outcome would not have been possible had it not been for the victim’s bravery in coming forward and reporting what Keeley had done to her.

“We hope this will encourage other victims of recent or historic sexual offences to come forward and engage with our specially trained officers, who work with partners to investigate every report sensitively and thoroughly with the aim of bringing perpetrators to justice.”