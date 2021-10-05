Superman actor Henry Cavill spotted filming on the streets of Hull

Hollywood A-lister and Superman actor Henry Cavill was spotted on the streets of Hull as he filmed a new Netlix film.

Parts of Old Town in Hull have been reimagined as Victorian London for the filming of the sequel to Enola Holmes as the cast arrived on Tuesday for dress rehearsals.

The 38-year-old British actor first donned the famous red cape in 2013 and has gone on to portray the 'man of steel' in four feature films.

Now he is reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes, the older brother to Millie Bobby Brown's Enola.

Whilst residents in the area have been warned about closures on High Street, Scale Lane, Bishops Lane, and Chapel Lane, they are sure to spot some famous faces.

The film was inspired by fiction novels by American author Nancy Springer and has a star-studded cast.

The books follow 14-year-old Enola Holmes, younger sister of an already famous Sherlock Holmes, on her sleuthing adventures.

Matchsticks Productions confirmed filming will take place on Tuesday October 5 and Wednesday, October 6.

The original Enola Holmes movie was released last year and achieved over 76 million views within four weeks, making it one of Netflix's most successful movies of all time.