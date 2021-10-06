Play video

A project supporting young people in Hull hosted a fashion show celebrating 75,000 years of African clothing.

The Warren youth project runs projects to support young people with training, education, counselling and employability skills.

The debut fashion show kicked off Black History Month.

Stella Munthali, one of the event organisers, said her mother experienced racism which was centred around 'ignorance.'

She said it was important to celebrate a tradition which goes back thousands of years to bridge the misinterpretation.

"The show is meant to be fun and bridging the gap between misinterpretation and appreciation. As the daughter of a woman who wore African clothing in Hull, and experiencing racism centred around ignorance, I have come to recognise how young people simply do not have the right knowledge about African fashion and what it represents, so the show is aimed at encouraging questions and safe discussions.''

This year's theme was inspired by last year's Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the world. Credit: PA

What is Black History Month?

October marks Black History Month in the UK and was first celebrated in the UK in 1987.

The event is intended to recognise the contribution and achievements of those with African or Caribbean heritage.

It's also a chance for people to learn more about the effects of racism and how to challenge negative stereotypes.

This year, the theme is inspired by the 2020 Black Lives Matter events.

The new campaign is called ‘Proud To Be’ and invites Black and Brown people of all ages throughout the UK to share what they are proud to be.