Hull man found guilty of murdering 'kind-hearted' 17-year-old Connor Lyons as family pay tribute
A man from Hull has been found guilty of the murder of 17-year-old Connor Lyons on Monday 18 January this year on Thomas Clarkson Way.
On Wednesday 6 October, Cole Jarvis, of Stroud Crescent was found guilty following a long trial at Hull Crown Court.
The 22 year-old entered a not guilty plea when the trial started in early September.
On Wednesday, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.
Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake, said:
Adding: "This has been a complex investigation and I’d like to thank my team, partner agencies and the public who have supported the investigation and worked tirelessly to seek justice for Connor’s family from the outset.
"Whilst I know this conviction will not bring back Connor’s life, I hope it brings some closure and that the sentencing will reflect the seriousness and impact of the crime that was committed.”
Following the trial, Connor's family paid tribute to him, commenting that Sunday 10 October would have been Connor's 18th Birthday.
Jarvis is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 3rd November at Hull Crown Court.