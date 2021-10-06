A man from Hull has been found guilty of the murder of 17-year-old Connor Lyons on Monday 18 January this year on Thomas Clarkson Way.

On Wednesday 6 October, Cole Jarvis, of Stroud Crescent was found guilty following a long trial at Hull Crown Court.

The 22 year-old entered a not guilty plea when the trial started in early September.

Cole Jarvis is due to be sentenced in November Credit: Humberside Police

On Wednesday, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake, said:

Before I address today’s conviction, I would like to pay tribute to the family of Connor Lyons who have shown nothing but strength throughout what can only be described as a heart breaking and distressing ordeal for them. Connor Lyons was a valued and popular member of the community with his whole future ahead of him before he had that stripped from him. Detective Chief Inspector Rhodri Troake, Humberside Police

Adding: "This has been a complex investigation and I’d like to thank my team, partner agencies and the public who have supported the investigation and worked tirelessly to seek justice for Connor’s family from the outset.

"Whilst I know this conviction will not bring back Connor’s life, I hope it brings some closure and that the sentencing will reflect the seriousness and impact of the crime that was committed.”

Credit: Humberside Police

Following the trial, Connor's family paid tribute to him, commenting that Sunday 10 October would have been Connor's 18th Birthday.

We cannot celebrate this with Connor. Connor was a cheeky, happy go lucky, kind-hearted and sweet boy full of potential. He never got the chance to fulfil this potential as an adult. “He will never get married and never do any of the things that we dream of doing as adults. All we can do is grieve and still live the nightmare of Connor’s last moments before Cole Jarvis stole his life. Connor's family

Jarvis is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 3rd November at Hull Crown Court.