Murder investigation launched in Rotherham after man, 45, dies

Officers in Rotherham have launched a murder investigation after a 45-year-old man died in the Parkgate area on Tuesday 5 October.

Emergency services were called at 1.10pm to reports a man had been assaulted on Williams Street. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died around three hours after arriving.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

South Yorkshire Police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening. He remains in police custody.

Officers will remain on Williams Street and the surrounding area today while enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are carried out.

Anyone with information relating to the incident, or who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time which may help the investigation, are urged to call police on 101.