Plasma donation plea as half of appointments go empty at centre in Barnsley

A donor centre in Barnsley has said it is desperately in need of people to give plasma to help save the lives of the most vulnerable.

Plasma is used to make lifesaving medicines, but the centre said there is not enough people donating. Almost half of all available appointments going empty.

NHS adverts are going live in across Yorkshire to drive up donor numbers over the next six months.

Last year, 685 people from North and West Yorkshire received medicines made from plasma, 559 people from South Yorkshire, and 285 from East Yorkshire and Humberside.

47% of the Barnsley donor centre is empty each day.

60 appointments are going empty every week at the centre in Barnsley.

The 11 new plasma donor centres are in Barnsley, Birmingham, Bolton, Bristol, Chelmsford, Croydon, Manchester, Reading, Stockton, Stratford, and Twickenham.

Millie Glaves, Barnsley Plasma Donor Centre Manager, said they need 'thousands' more people to donate.

“We need your help. Plasma donation is safe and easy, it doesn’t take long, and you will help save and improve the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in the country.”

Plasma is used to make unique life-saving medications for some of the most vulnerable. Credit: PA

Why is there a shortage of plasma medicines?

The NHS relies on imported plasma medicines however global supplies are under long standing pressure due to rising demand.

The pressure has increased due to coronavirus affecting donation in the USA.

NHS Blood and Transplant started taking donations this year to bolster long-term UK supplies but the number of donors is 'behind target.'

Plasma donation is new and research shows only two in ten people know about it. Health professionals said awareness is low because plasma donation restarted in April after a break of more than 20 years.

Plasma donation is similar to donating blood. Credit: PA

What is plasma donation?

Plasma makes up most of your blood - it is the fluid that carries everything around the body, including the antibodies which can help the recipient fight infections.

In plasma donation, your blood is gradually run through a machine which separates out some of your plasma.

Your red blood cells are returned to you, so you can carry on with your day as normal.

It is used to make medicines - known as immunoglobulin - full of donor antibodies which fight bacterial and viral infections. It is used to strengthen or stabilise the immune systems of people with rare, life threatening diseases.