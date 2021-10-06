The owner of a takeaway in Scunthorpe has been fined more than £3,000 after an inspection found an infestation of cockroaches at the premises.

North Lincolnshire Council prosecuted the owner of Shawarma Town, on Frodingham Road, after inspecting officers discovered the premises in an unhygienic condition, with cockroaches crawling around.

Grimsby Magistrates Court ordered the owner, Mr S Rashid, to pay a total of £3,437 in fines and costs.

The fines were imposed for a failure to ensure that adequate procedures were in place to control pests, a failure to ensure that the articles and equipment that come into contact with food were effectively cleaned and disinfected, as well as a failure to protect food against any contamination likely to make the food unfit and/or injurious to health.

Cllr John Davison, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities said:

The vast majority of takeaway owners are responsible and comply with the food hygiene regulations. In this instance, however, standards were unacceptable, and the council’s Food and Safety officers did not hesitate to step in to protect the health of customers. Cllr John Davison, North Lincolnshire Council

He added: "This fine should act as a warning to those business owners who do not comply with the law and put customers’ health at risk – this will not be tolerated and action will be taken."

Before the council allows premises to reopen, sites are thoroughly inspected to ensure that pest activity has been eradicated and hygiene standards have been sufficiently improved.