Sheffield man jailed for 18 years for sex offences dating back to 1990s

A man from Sheffield has been jailed for 18 years for a series of historic sexual offences dating back to the 1990s.

Martin Tatchell, of Victoria Close, abused three victims between 1990 and 1997 at his former address within the Stocksbridge area of the city.

Since his arrest in August 2018, he has continually denied any of the offences had taken place.

The 60-year-old denied the offences when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court. He was found guilty of two charges of indecent assault by penetration on a female under the age of 13, a charge of indecent assault by penetration on a a female over the age of 16 and one charge of rape.

Tatchell was sentenced on Monday 4 October and was placed on the sexual offenders’ register for life. He was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order protecting two of the victims.

Speaking after the sentencing, Alyshea Sharp, an Investigating Officer with South Yorkshire Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said:

What each of the victims went through at the hands of Tatchell was abhorrent. Meanwhile, he has never once taken responsibility or apologised for his appalling actions. I salute each victim’s bravery in all speaking up in this instance to bring him to justice, and also potentially protecting others from having to go through the same harrowing experiences. Alyshea Sharp, South Yorkshire Police

Adding: "We hope that, while this court result will never make up for what they went through, the victims will feel some closure that Tatchell will have to spend the best part of two decades behind bars for what he put them through.

"If you have also suffered sexual abuse in the past, no matter how long ago it took place, please come forward and report it. We will listen, and we will do all we can to support you and bring offenders to justice."

You can make reports through the National helpline Say Something, or directly to police by calling 101.