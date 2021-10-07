A South Yorkshire Police Officer working in Barnsley has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office after having a relationship with a female victim of crime.

The officer was arrested on September 13 following an internal report regarding concerns that the officer was having an inappropriate relationship, he has also been arrested on suspicion of corruption.

He has since been bailed until October 20 and the force has said he has been suspended from duties.

Superintendent Delphine Waring, Head of Professional Standards, said: "We understand how concerning a report like this must be to our communities, particularly in light of recent national events and the need for forces across the country to be doing much more to transform toxic cultures and tackle abuse of women.

"This matter was brought to my department's attention by concerned colleagues and a full internal gross misconduct investigation was immediately launched alongside the criminal investigation.

"We are committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police and members of the public can be assured that any reports of this nature are dealt with swiftly and robustly."