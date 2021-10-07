City of Culture 2025: Bradford makes long list but Wakefield misses out

Bradford has been selected as one of the eight areas that will battle it out to become the UK's next City of Culture.

The West Yorkshire city will be handed £40,000 to bid for the title and provide a "creative catalyst for change".

If Bradford is successful they will be the UK's cultural capital in 2025 and will hope to see the influx of tourists and economic boost that Hull saw in 2017.

Wakefield was one of the areas not to make the longlist after a record twenty areas in the country submitted applications.

However, the district has announced a year-long festival of culture in 2024.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the focus of the competition this time around was "levelling up access to culture across the country" as the longlisted entries in the race were revealed.

Bradford will compete for the award against Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Cornwall, County Durham, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham County Borough.

The shortlist will be announced early next year and the winner will be selected in May 2022.

Ms Dorries said: "Winning the UK City of Culture competition has a hugely positive impact on an area, driving investment, creating jobs, and highlighting that culture is for everyone, regardless of their background."