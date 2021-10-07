Wakefield will find out within days whether it has made it through to the next stage in its bid to become UK City of Culture in 2025.

There are a record twenty places across the country vying to win the title, including fellow West Yorkshire city Bradford, with a long list of entrants being announced this week.

The district has boasted that it is at the "heart of England" and now wants to be at the centre of the nation's cultural attention.

Wakefield Council are hoping that the city's rich heritage and vibrant art scene will help them to secure the award.

The Hepworth Wakefield. Credit: ITV News

Councillor Michael Graham of Wakefield Council said: "The city of culture for Wakefield would mean absolutely everything.

"We are such a diverse district with our 10 towns and our cathedral city, there's so much going on here with so many creative people. And this would just be such a fantastic opportunity to put Wakefield on the map."

Two of the twentieth century's most revered sculptors are from the district - Barbara Hepworth was born in Wakefield and Henry Moore is from Castleford.

Councillors are hoping that the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which is situated in Wakefield, will help with the bid.

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park is based in Wakefield. Credit: ITV News

In 2017 when Hull was the UK's City of Culture they saw a large influx of tourists which brought an economic boost to the city - it is hoped Wakefield will see a similar impact should they be successful.

Kirsty Fountain from the Sculpture Park said: "I remember visiting (Hull) and being really quite overwhelmed by the feeling that it created being the city of culture made such a difference. And it's you know, it would make such a difference."

The announcement for the long list will be made tomorrow with the winner being announced in May 2022.