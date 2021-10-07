Teenager arrested after six women allegedly sexually assaulted in Lincoln

A 16-year-old man has been arrested in Lincoln after six women were allegedly slapped on the bottom by a cyclist.

The women reported being assaulted in the west end area of Lincoln on Monday (October 4) afternoon between 4.30pm and 7.40pm.

Lincolnshire Police said that the alleged assaults took place on Newland Street West, and Wellington Street.

Police said the assaults were "completely unacceptable" and that they were grateful to the women for reporting their experience.

The teenager who has been arrested in connection with the assaults is currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Andy Wright-Lakin, from Lincolnshire Police, said: "Our community can help by providing any information they have. This, along with any CCTV footage or dashcam footage, will help to build a picture.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else and appeal for anyone with information to get in touch."