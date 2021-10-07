Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has announced that £400,000 will be spent to make streets safer for women in Lincoln.

The funding, which will be given to Lincolnshire by the government, will be used to develop a phone app that enables women to be monitored by CCTV on their walks home, which officials believe is the first of its kind.

The app will allow women to tell CCTV controllers that they feel vulnerable on their journey home and that they give their consent to be tracked.

Marc Jones, the PCC for Lincolnshire, said the app was about giving women confidence as well as warning criminals that they will be seen committing offences.

The domestic abuse charity EDAN Lincs said that the app was a "good start" but that more needed to be done in the more rural areas of Lincolnshire.

Lara Iggulden, from the charity, added that more needed to be done to combat the root of the cause as well.

She said: "We need to make sure that we're not just saying to women and girls, you must do this you must do that; you mustn't wear this or you mustn't be on your phone...because we should be able to walk around without the fear or somebody going to attack us.

"There definitely needs to be more onus put on offenders, those people who have beliefs that they can dominate women or attack women and they need to be challenged by professionals and by the community. I think there needs to be a whole community response."

Mr Jones said that some of the money from the government will go towards educating young people about treating everybody with respect.

He added: "That is ultimately what we need to do - change society for the better so that everybody can go about their business safely."

Mr Jones said that he wanted their to be a conversation about the problem in Lincolnshire.

He said: "As a man, I can't say what it feels like to be a woman walking on her own at night in the middle of Lincoln or anywhere else for that matter. It is vital I hear those voices."

He added that the scheme would be about making sure that everybody felt safe on the streets of Lincoln, not just women and girls.

The bid for the funding has come in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by a then-serving Metropolitan Police Officer.