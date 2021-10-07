Police in Dewsbury have released an Efit and a picture of a man they wish to speak to after a teenager was pushed into a canal and sexually assaulted.

Police said they received reports of a 14-year-old female being pushed into a canal by a man close to Schofield Bridge on August 14, police say the man then indecently touched the girl and her friend.

The victims, both of whom were shaken but not physically harmed, ran from the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have said that the man is described as being Asian and around 20-years-old.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Inspector Lee Baragwanath of Dewsbury Neighbourhood Teams, said: "We have been conducting extensive enquiries into this incident since it was reported, and are now in a position to release an Efit of a man we wish to speak with.

"Due to the nature of the incident this matter was recorded as a sexual offence and we have been speaking with the victim’s and their parents.

"Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare and no subsequent offences of this kind have been reported."

Anyone who thinks they recognise the man is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting crime number 13210411769, alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.