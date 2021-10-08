Great Yorkshire Show to become four-day event after 2021 success

The Great Yorkshire Show will now become a four-day event, following the success of this year's event.

The agricultural show previously took place over three days, but it was extended this year because of Covid-19 regulations.

Organisers, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, say the change was so well received with members, visitors, and livestock and trade exhibitors, that it will become a permanent fixture.

Credit: PA Images

Next year the show is set to run from Tuesday 12 July to Friday 15 July, 2022, with tickets going on sale in November. Attendance will be capped to ensure everyone has a relaxed experience.

Chief Executive of the Society, Nigel Pulling, said:

The pandemic forced us to change the way we did things at the Show and there was not one section of the Great Yorkshire Show that was unchanged. This pressed a reset button on our whole operations and some of these changes were so successful, they are here to stay. Nigel Pulling, Yorkshire Agriculture Society

He added: "Spreading the event over four days was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from our exhibitors, visitors and staff. Visitors felt that more space to navigate the showground made their whole show experience more enjoyable, while for exhibitors; four days and shorter hours meant they felt less pressurised.

"We look forward to organising and delivering a fantastic Great Yorkshire Show for you in 2022, which we hope will be our best yet."