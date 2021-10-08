Police name 45-year-old victim as Rotherham murder investigation continues

Police have named a 45-year-old man who died after he was found with serious injuries in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday 5 October as Dean Williamson.

Emergency services were called to Williams Street at 1.10pm on Tuesday following reports a man had been assaulted.

Mr Williamson was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died around three hours after arriving.

A post mortem examination has shown Mr Williamson died as a result of chest injuries.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

On Thursday 7 October, South Yorkshire Police arrested a second man in connection with his death.

The 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody. Meanwhile, A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, has been released on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer is urging anyone with information to come forward. He said:

People will continue to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as our investigations continue. “I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in that location on Tuesday, or anyone who witnessed the attack. No matter how small or insignificant you feel your piece of information may be, it could help us build a better understanding of how Mr Williamson came to be fatally injured. Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, South Yorkshire Police

Anyone with information relating to the incident, is being asked to contact police by calling 101.