Three-foot-long python seen dragged down Bradford street rescued by RSCPA

A three-foot-long python has been rescued by the RSPCA after it was found in a street in Bradford, before being seen dragged along the road by a man.

On Sunday 3 October, inspectors were called to its rescue in Longlands Street and veterinary tests later revealed the python had ingested bleach, suggesting the substance was poured on or near him.

CCTV footage shows a man dragging the reptile along the street to the end of the road shortly after the reptile was initially spotted.

Animal rescuer inspector Demi Hodby was sent to the snake's rescue. She is keen to find out how the snake came to be in the street and wants to trace the man. She said:

This python was in good condition so I suspect he was a pet which the owner decided they had had enough of. A member of the public saw the snake on a nearby wall so I collected it from the scene and could smell bleach. I think someone has poured this on or near him and a vet later said he had ingested some, fortunately he was not badly injured. Animal rescuer inspector Demi Hodby

She added: "Later as I checked nearby CCTV there is an image of a man picking up the snake and dragging it down the street before discarding him.

"At this stage I don’t know if the man initially abandoned the snake - as the reptile was spotted before this incident - or if he had found it after it had been spotted in the road and decided to drag it along.

"I just can’t understand why anyone would dump this poor snake like this. For it then to be roughly dragged along like that is just awful.

"I am keen to trace the person responsible for leaving the snake in the street and would like to hear from anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious."

According to the RSPCA, the snake is now doing well in veterinary care.

Reptiles rely on their environment to maintain their body temperature. Reptiles that are not native to this country - like this snake - need a heated environment with a specific temperature gradient for the species to regulate their body temperature, in order to stay healthy and allow them to carry out their normal behaviour.

If a reptile becomes too cold they may be unable to feed or move normally and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease, meaning the animal can become very ill.

Anyone who recognises this snake, or who may have any information which could help inspectors, is being encouraged to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.