The historic Hull Fair returns today for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Now in its 728th year, it's the largest travelling fair in Europe and features more than 300 attractions, including traditional fairground stalls and rides, bringing in thousands of visitors.

This year there will be extra measures in place to ensure the site is Covid-19 safe, with those attending being advised to take a lateral flow test before and after attending.

The event is being officially opened at the Walton Street site by the Lord Mayor, Councillor Lynn Petrini. She said:

Hull Fair is ingrained in the people of Hull and I’m so happy it is back for 2021. This year I’m honoured to be ringing the bell and officially opening the fair for all to enjoy. “While we’re enjoying the fair, both at the showground and on our way to and from it, it’s important we respect and take care of each other. Lord Mayor of Hull, Councillor Lynn Petrini

Adding: "I am confident everyone will want to do all they can and will follow the guidance we have in place. It’s simple things we’re all familiar with, which don’t affect the fun of the fair and help keep us all safe and prevent the spread of Coronavirus."

Covid-19 safety

Additional precautions are being taken to ensure the event is Covid-19 safe. The rides will be frequently cleaned, hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the site, and there are reccomendations for staff and Showmen to wear masks and have both doses of the vaccine.

Everyone attending the fair is encouraged to follow public health advice. Get both doses of the vaccine, wear a mask in any enclosed space, including rides, wash or sanitise hands frequently and regularly use no-symptom tests (LFTs), particularly before and after visiting.

Visitors are asked to attend at quieter times if possible, such as on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

What to expect at the fair

It's set to run until Saturday 16 October (closed Sunday 10 October) and opens between 2 and 11pm daily, except on Saturday's, when it's open from 12noon.

Two new rides will attend the fair for the first time this year with Ice Jet and extreme ride Void ready for thrill seekers, as well as three big wheels.

For those who like to keep their feet firmly on the ground there are in excess of 100 stalls offering games including hook-a-duck and darts as well as an array of food outlets bringing food from around the world, including a London Fudge Bus and Czech street food.

The fair brings 80 rides for children including trampolines, fun houses, helter skelters and mini versions of other rides such as mini Miami, mini waltzers and jumping jack.

Whilst for adults and families there are traditional favourites such as dodgems and waltzers as well as a variety of faster and higher rides offering extra thrills and spills and views over the fairground and across Hull.

Road closures

A number of road closures and parking restrictions are currently in place.

Streets with restrictions include Granville Street, Lowther Street, Paisley Street, Perry Street, Ruskin Street, Sandringham Street and Walliker Street.

Car parking will be available at the KC Stadium at £6 per car. Stagecoach will be putting on additional services and Priory Park’n’ride will operate a fair service.

Police safety

Humberside Police teams will be out and about each day of the fair, supporting Hull City Council, to ensure every one enjoys their time at the event.

Officers, PCSOs, cadets and police volunteers will be in attendance.

Superintendent Matthew Peach said:

We are looking forward to supporting Hull City Council, the showman guilds and other partners to ensure everyone enjoys the Fair, especially after it being cancelled last year. It is a fantastic and enjoyable event with people visiting from all over to enjoy the Hull Fair experience Superintendent Matthew Peach, Humberside Police

He added: "Police officers and PCSO’s will be present at the fair every day and night to make sure that both visitors and workers feel safe throughout the week. You can come up and speak to us to report any concerns or to tell us about your time at the fair.

"I want to be clear that any person attending the fair who is committing crimes or anti-social behaviour will be dealt with robustly by my officers to ensure the local community have a great time.

"If you have any concerns about anything you see at the fair, please come and speak with the Hull City Council stewards or any of the police officers who will be on the podiums as they are every year."