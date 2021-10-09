Two women taken to hospital after drinks spiked in Lincoln bar
Lincolnshire police have issued a warning after three teenagers allegedly had their drinks spiked on a night out.
Three females aged 18 and 19 reported feeling unwell and disoriented after drinking at a bar in Lincoln City. Two of them were taken to A&E for treatment but there have been no lasting effects.
He added:“If you or your friends start to feel unwell, please seek help immediately or if you see one of our officers, please alert them. If you think you have been a victim of this crime and haven’t yet come forward to report it to us, please do so by calling 101 or reporting it online.
“Any information, no matter how small, is useful in allowing us to build a bigger picture and to target those responsible for this crime. Any reports we receive of drink spiking will be taken seriously.”