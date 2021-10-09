Lincolnshire police have issued a warning after three teenagers allegedly had their drinks spiked on a night out.

Three females aged 18 and 19 reported feeling unwell and disoriented after drinking at a bar in Lincoln City. Two of them were taken to A&E for treatment but there have been no lasting effects.

Drink spiking is a serious crime and one that we won’t tolerate here in Lincolnshire. We want people to have fun and enjoy themselves during a night out and whilst we will do all that we can to tackle this, we recommend taking preventative measures too such as, never leaving your drink unattended and never accepting a drink when you haven’t seen it being prepared in front of you. Detective Sergeant George Wynn, Lincoln CID

He added:“If you or your friends start to feel unwell, please seek help immediately or if you see one of our officers, please alert them. If you think you have been a victim of this crime and haven’t yet come forward to report it to us, please do so by calling 101 or reporting it online.

“Any information, no matter how small, is useful in allowing us to build a bigger picture and to target those responsible for this crime. Any reports we receive of drink spiking will be taken seriously.”