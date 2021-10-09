A 22-year-old man has been charged following the death of a man in Rotherham this week.

Emergency services were called to Williams Street on Tuesday 5th October following reports a man had been assaulted.

Dean Williamson, aged 45, was discovered with serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Kyle Martin from Rotherham, has been charged with murder.

Martin has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (Saturday 9 October).

A second man who was arrested on suspicion of murder, aged 28 and also from Rotherham, remains on police bail as enquiries continue.