A wanted man from Leeds, who went on the run after failing to attend court accused of firearms and drugs offences, has been arrested in Spain.

Clinton Blakey, 36, formerly of Dunstarn Drive in Leeds, failed to attend a court hearing last year after he was charged in relation to a Glock semi-automatic pistol, a Howa bolt-action rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition, seized at a property on Stainbeck Lane, Leeds.

After his no show at Leeds Magistrates Court, the National Crime Agency issued a public appeal and an international warrant for his arrest.

Last Thursday [30 September 2021], with the support of the Spanish National Police, he was found and arrested in Madrid, Spain.

The firearms & ammunition he is suspected of being linked to were being held by Paul Shepherd, 43, a former professional footballer, who was convicted of possessing the guns and ammunition in June and awaits sentencing.

Blakey’s original arrest followed on from Shepherd’s and was part of Operation Venetic - the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Their arrests triggered a number of others across West Yorkshire, Merseyside and the North East.

Blakey was suspected of facilitating the transport of firearms and ammunition from Liverpool to Leeds where they were then stored by Shepherd.

He appeared before a Spanish Court earlier this week [4 October] where proceedings for his extradition back to the UK began.