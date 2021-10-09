Young people take to streets in Leeds demanding better jobs and training

Play video

Video report by Annie Knowlson

Young people from across the region have taken to the streets of Leeds today demanding better quality jobs and more training opportunities.

It follows concerns unemployment is set to rise now the furlough scheme is at an end.

The campaigning group 'Youth Fight for Jobs' wants to see the government make young people's futures a priority.

Short term demands would be for an end to bogus self-employment and zero hour contracts, for an immediate increase of minimum wage to £12-an-hour which would lift millions of workers out of poverty, or on the brink of poverty. Alex Hutchinson, Youth Fight for Jobs

They also want to see free education and the writing off of student debt.

Young protesters from across the region joined forces today to march for better quality jobs. Credit: ITV Calendar

While things like HGV driver shortage has taken centre stage in the last few weeks - it is industries that employ young people the most that have been some of the worst hit.

The government says youth unemployment is going down, falling by 0.6% on the quarter to 12.9% and the number of young people on company payrolls increased by over 8% on the quarter to 290,000.

As we push on with our recovery, we're continuing to provide young people across the country with the support and training they need to progress and earn more, bolstered by a National Living Wage now at its highest ever level. Government spokesperson

3,600 the number of young people starting Kickstart jobs each week on average

Student James Leech, who had a Kickstart job, says the scheme does not work.

You've got no promise of a job, so it's a plaster fix to an enormous problem that's going to stall the economy. James Leech, student

These campaigners say they need local and national government to invest in their futures to prevent them becoming the economic victims of the pandemic for years to come.