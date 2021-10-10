Going, going, gone, as last of the Eggborough cooling towers are demolished
The last four towers at Eggborough power station near Selby were razed to the ground today, representing the end of an era.
Residents living nearby were woken up by the sound of the cooling towers plummeting to the ground.
Road closures were put in places for the demolition which was not advertised to avoid attracting crowds. Earlier this year, the other half of the eight cooling towers disappeared from the Yorkshire skyline.