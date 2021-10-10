Second man charged with Rotherham murder

A second man has been charged with murder following the death of Dean Williamson earlier this week.

Gareth Leech, aged 28, of Brameld Road in Swinton, was bailed after his initial arrest on October 5th but has since been re-arrested and subsequently charged.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday morning (October 11th)

The first man to be charged with murder – Kyle Martin, aged 22, of Selwyn Street in Rotherham – has already appeared in court and remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on October 12th.

Mr Williamson, who was 45, was discovered with serious injuries in Williams Street, Rotherham, on October 5th and taken to hospital, where he later died.