Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre. Another 19-year-old was also stabbed and is in a critical condition in hospital..

Officers were called to John Street shortly after 5.45am this morning (Sunday, October 10th) and found two 19-year-old men with stab wounds. One of the men passed away a short time later.

Two males, aged 16 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and are currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "One young man has unfortunately lost his life and another is continuing to fight for his. This is an absolutely devastating incident and a significant police operation and investigation is underway to identify and arrest those responsible."

This has happened in a prominent location in Bradford city centre and, while the area is generally quieter at the time of the day that this incident has happened, there will have been people around. Our understanding from initial calls to the police is that there was a large group fighting and a number of these people will be significant witnesses and we would urge them to make themselves known

I ask that anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem in itself, to please make contact as soon as possible as it could be significant to our enquiries Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210516983.

Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.