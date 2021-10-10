Teenager dies and another remains in a critical condition after stabbing in Bradford city centre
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre. Another 19-year-old was also stabbed and is in a critical condition in hospital..
Officers were called to John Street shortly after 5.45am this morning (Sunday, October 10th) and found two 19-year-old men with stab wounds. One of the men passed away a short time later.
Two males, aged 16 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and are currently in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "One young man has unfortunately lost his life and another is continuing to fight for his. This is an absolutely devastating incident and a significant police operation and investigation is underway to identify and arrest those responsible."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, or using the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210516983.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.