Two arrested after shooting at Barnsley park

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at Locke Park in Barnsley yesterday afternoon (October 9th).

Officers were called to the park on Keresforth Road at about 2.50pm by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. They have confirmed the incident involved a firearm being discharged, which left a victim aged in his 30s with gunshot injures that were not deemed serious.

An 18-year-old man from Barnsley has been arrested on suspicion of assault and firearms offences and a 45-year-old woman from Barnsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders. Both remain in police custody and are being questioned.

South Yorkshire Police DCI Nikki Leach said: “We would like to make it clear that this was a targeted attack, and there remains no danger to the public in the surrounding area. If anyone saw or heard anything around the time of the incident, no matter how small you think it is, then please get in contact and let us know.”

Anyone with any information or who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.