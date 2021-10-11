Fundraising mission of Sydney, 9, to help her terminally ill dad

A young girl from Scunthorpe has been cleaning up her local community while raising money for her seriously ill dad.

Nine-year-old Sydney Hopkins and friends held a litter pick to help raise money for her dad David who's been told he may only have months to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer.

Sydney's friends lend their support

Already Sydney and her supporters have raised over £1,000 to help pay for treatment to prolong her dad's life.

Sydney and her beloved dad

Sydney and her mum, Nicki told Calendar how the money raised will pay for treatment which will hopefully give them more time together.

To help Sydney raise her £7,000 click here