Hull pair sentenced for robbery of elderly nun on way home from church
Two men have been sentenced after robbing an elderly nun on Cottingham Road in Hull.
Matthew Goodwillie, 23, of William Street, Hull, was sentenced to 5 years 11 months in jail, while Adam Fenton, 20, of Cambridge Street, Hull, was given a 24-month suspended.
The pair both pleaded guilty at Hull Crown Court to the robbery of the 85-year-old who was leaving church on Cottingham Road on November 23rd last year.
The pair rode by on a moped before grabbing the nun’s handbag, causing her to fall on the floor as she tried to hold on to it. The court heard how the offence has had long-lasting effects on the victim