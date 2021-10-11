Liberty Steel workers 'chomping at the bit' to get back to work

Liberty Steel says hundreds of jobs have been safeguarded following a £50 million cash injection.

The money will allow the plant at Rotherham to reopen after it closed in the spring and is part of a restructure by Liberty's owner - GFG Alliance.

The company has been looking for new investment since the collapse of it key lender Greensil Capital.

Chris Williamson from the Community Union says the workers are 'chomping at the bit' to get back to work and normality

"From every one of our jobs its basicaly three or four jobs down the line for other peple it's a great part of our town and our heritage I've been inundadted with text messages saying great news so obviously we're all chomping at the bit to get back to work and get back to normality."